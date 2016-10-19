More than seven million people read The Globe and Mail across all its platforms, including Report on Business magazine, according to an expanded readership survey that suggests print readership is holding its ground.

The second-quarter results from Vividata, a consortium that surveyed 40,000 Canadians aged 12 and older about 144 newspapers and magazines between July of 2015 and June this year, suggest that eight out of 10 Canadians read a newspaper in some form each week. The report compiles readership numbers from 49 markets in a single database for the first time.

The publications’ demographic reach is wide: 74 per cent of millennials, aged 18 to 34, and 81 per cent of boomers, aged 50 to 64, read a newspaper each week.

But a shift in reading habits is evident in preferences for specific digital platforms, with substantial differences between age groups. Among millennials who read a newspaper the previous day, 65 per cent did so digitally, and smartphones are their preferred device. Forty-seven per cent of boomers chose to read digitally, and preferred computers and tablets for digital reading.

Where magazines are concerned, 73 per cent of Canadian adults said they read magazines, and print is still preferred. But digital is gaining ground: 60 per cent of millennials and 36 per cent of boomers choose to read digitally at least some of the time.

Because of changes in methodology, digital readership in Vividata’s second-quarter results can’t be compared with past surveys. But print readership of newspapers was up 0.5 per cent and magazine readership rose 3 per cent nationally. The Globe also boosted its cumulative weekly print readership by 0.3 per cent.

“Our ability to accommodate ongoing changes and refine survey questions are unique strengths of the Vividata research,” said Sara Hill, president and CEO of Vividata, in a statement.

In terms of weekly readers, in print and online, The Globe newspaper has the largest weekly footprint of any brand measured by Vividata, at 6.6 million readers. The Star has the next largest weekly audience, at 5.6 million, followed by the National Post at 4.6 million.

Le Journal de Montreal leads all French-language newspapers with a total weekly readership of nearly 3.3 million.

“I’m happy that the numbers reflect the strength of The Globe both in print and digital, and I think it’s a very authoritative survey,” said Phillip Crawley, The Globe’s publisher. “It’s very useful data for the buying community, so I think the industry is better off as a result of having access to this.”

Reader’s Digest leads all magazines in readership, with a total print and digital audience of 4.6 million readers per issue, followed by Cineplex Magazine with 4.5 million. Other leading titles include People at 3.4 million, Chatelaine at 3.3 million, and Maclean’s with nearly 2.5 million readers per issue.

Report on Business magazine had a larger combined print and digital readership than any rival business magazine at 1.56 million for each issue.

In late September, Rogers Communications Inc. announced it would stop the print editions of four magazines – Canadian Business, Flare, Sportsnet magazine, and MoneySense – at the end of the year. Of those titles, MoneySense had the largest print audience, with 1.05 million readers per issue, while Sportsnet boasts the most robust digital audience at 1.5 million.

Report Typo/Error