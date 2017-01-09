Senior executives of two of the Detroit Three auto makers issued assurances Monday that they will go ahead with new investments in Canada, despite moves by president-elect Donald Trump to discourage manufacturers from building vehicles outside the U.S.

Unifor, which represents hourly workers at Canadians plants operated by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., won commitments from the three companies during collective bargaining last fall that they would spend $1.6-billion in Canada during the four years of the contract.

