Negotiators for unionized General Motors Co. workers in Canada and company officials appeared to make some progress in weekend talks aimed at averting a strike and securing new investment for plants in Oshawa, Ont., and St. Catharines, Ont.

“I’m feeling much better today than I did yesterday but I’m still not feeling great,” Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, which represents the workers, said Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Dias spoke about 30 hours before a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Monday and after several days of union officials saying there had been no movement by the company on the key issue of allocating new vehicles to the Oshawa plant and new transmission or engine programs to St. Catharines.

“We are having some constructive conversations, finally,” Mr. Dias said.

At stake is the future of the Oshawa plant, with about 2,500 direct jobs and thousands more at supplies throughout Ontario’s manufacturing heartland.

Workers put together vehicles on two assembly lines, one of which is scheduled to be closed next year, which will end production of the Chevrolet Equinox crossover, which is also made at GM plant in Ingersoll, Ont., where workers are covered by a separate collective agreement.

The Buick Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala passenger cars made on the other assembly line are scheduled to go out of production by 2019 and no replacement vehicles have been allocated.

General Motors of Canada Co. president Stephen Carlisle has said no new vehicles will be earmarked for Oshawa until after a new contract is signed. Unifor has said no deal will be reached until vehicles are allocated to Oshawa.

Mr. Dias would not reveal the substance of the negotiations that went on through the weekend and, he said, were scheduled to continue all night Sunday.

“There seems to be a sense of urgency on both sides,” he said. He cautioned, however, that the company and the union have “a hell of a lot of work to do.”

GM officials are not commenting during negotiations.

A halt in production of vehicles made in Oshawa would not be a serious blow to GM because the cars are not among the company’s best-selling vehicles.

But halting engine and transmission production in St. Catharines would have a domino effect at Cami and stop production of Equinox and GMC Terrain. Equinox is the second-best selling vehicle in the GM lineup in the United States, which is the biggest market for the vehicles made in Ingersoll.

Workers at Cami have vowed – if there is a strike – not to install parts from other GM or supplier plants that would replace those supplied by St. Catharines.

One problem facing Unifor in trying to convince GM to allocate new vehicles to Oshawa is that the auto maker’s assembly plants in North America are running at about 80 per cent of capacity, even though Canadian sales are at record high levels and the U.S. market is also close to a peak.

GM and other auto makers have tried to run their plants at 100 per cent capacity or higher – through the use of overtime and extra shifts – to meet the high demand.

Industry analysts and sources have said there is nothing in the GM product portfolio for the next several years that could be allocated to Oshawa.

“The unfortunate conclusion, and something we have been saying for years, is that there is no easily identified product for GM to offer to Oshawa without punishing recent plant investments in the U.S. and Mexico,” Joe McCabe, president of industry consulting firm AutoForecast Solutions LLC, said in an analysis earlier this month.

One possibility, Mr. McCabe noted, however, is the Buick Envision crossover, which is not made in North America, but is imported by GM from China.

“But if a) out-of-the-box thinking is needed, b) a non-NAFTA produced, high-value vehicle needs to be targeted, and c) the higher cost of producing in Canada offsets the lost profits and logistics cost of importing from China, then the Buick Envision starts to make sense,” he wrote, although he described the suggestion as a “what-if” scenario.

