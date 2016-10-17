Guy Laurence is out as chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc.

The British transplant to Canada will be replaced by former Telus Corp. CEO Joe Natale, Rogers said Monday.

Mr. Natale, who left his post at Telus in the summer of 2015, is not eligible for the role immediately due to a non-compete arrangement.

In the interim, Alan Horn, who is chairman of the board and long-time adviser to the Rogers family, will act as CEO. Rogers also released its third-quarter results Monday morning, three days earlier than planned. Mr. Horn and chief financial officer Tony Staffieri will hold a call with investors at 9 a.m.

Mr. Laurence was at the helm of the Toronto media and telecom company for less than three years. He took over in December, 2013, after the departure of Nadir Mohamed, the company’s first CEO to succeed founder Ted Rogers, who died in 2008.

During Mr. Laurence’s tenure there were persistent rumours that the Rogers family was at odds with the CEO, however he was able to produce improved results, particularly at the wireless division, which is the company’s most important and had been plagued by poor customer service problems. Revenue at that unit was up 3 per cent to $2.04-billion.

The company said it added a total of 114,000 contract cellular customers in the third quarter, well above analyst expectations for about 69,000.

But Rogers' profit for the quarter slipped 53 per cent to $220-million, which it attributed to the wind down of shomi, the online video streaming service joint venture with Shaw Communications Inc., which it said last month it was shutting down.

Rogers did not give a reason for the move, Monday. Edward Rogers, who is the deputy chairman of the board, said in a brief statement, “We have appreciated Guy's leadership over the last three years."

"He has moved the company forward re-establishing growth, introducing innovative programs like Roam Like Home, while getting the company ready for its next phase of growth. On behalf of the Rogers family and the Board, I'd like to thank Guy for his competitive spirit and many contributions."

