Hunter Harrison has left Calgary-based Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. ahead of schedule, raising the possibility the bombastic 72-year-old railroader will take a job at a rival freight hauler.

CP said Wednesday evening that the Memphis-born Mr. Harrison, 72, has severed “substantially all” financial ties to the company, including pension, benefits and stock worth $118-million. Mr. Harrison will lose the chief executive title on Jan. 31, and be on vacation until then, the company said.

His heir apparent, operating chief Keith Creel, will assume the top job.

The company said Mr. Harrison, who was due to retire at the end of June and become a consultant to the company at $1-million a year, had asked the board to change his retirement plan so he could “pursue opportunities involving other Class 1 railroads,” CP said in a statement. “Following negotiations, receipt of independent legal advice, and careful deliberation, the special committee recommended to the Board that CP enter into a separation agreement with Mr. Harrison.”

Mr. Harrison was not on the company’s fourth-quarter analyst conference call held Wednesday evening, and chairman Andrew Reardon told analysts not to ask about the departed chief, who took charge at CP in 2012 at the behest of U.S. hedge fund Pershing Square, which waged a proxy fight with the board for control of the underperforming CP, the smaller of Canada’s two big railways. He had previously been the retired CEO of Canadian National Railway Co.

Mr. Harrison had been credited with turning around CN and a U.S. railway and set about doing the same at CP. At CP, he has parked hundreds of locomotives and rail cars, slashed about 5,500 jobs and improved the company’s efficiencies. On his watch, there have been two strikes by locomotive operators, represented by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. The share price, meanwhile, tripled. He also led two failed attempts to merge with U.S. rivals, CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp.

The company employs 11,750 people in Canada and the United States, according to recent company reports, down 2,000 from a year earlier. CP says most of the recent job losses have come from attrition.

Mr. Creel, a former U.S. army officer in his late 40s, has worked under Mr. Harrison for more than 20 years, including at CN. Mr. Reardon called it a “textbook mentoring” between the two most talented railroaders in the business.

Mr. Creel said he had mixed emotions about about his rise to the top job coming early, but said his team has been in place since the summer. “He’s taught me the business,” Mr. Creel said Wednesday. “This team is prepared for this transition.”

The news of Mr. Harrison’s retirement came as the company posted fourth-quarter results.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell by 3 per cent to $1.64-billion from $1.69-billion and adjusted earnings per share rose 12 per cent to $3.04, the company said.

Analysts had been expecting a profit of $3.12 a share (a 15-per-cent rise) and revenue of $1.65-billion.

For both major Canadian railways, the number of carloads hauled on their U.S. and domestic networks fell by almost 5 per cent, led by declines in petroleum (down 16 per cent), non-metallic minerals (down 11 per cent) and coal (down 11 per cent).

