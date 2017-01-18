Hunter Harrison is leaving Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. six months ahead of schedule, and the bombastic 72-year-old executive appears likely to take a job at another railway.

CP surprised investors Wednesday evening with the announcement that the Memphis-born Mr. Harrison has severed “substantially all” financial ties to the company, giving up pension, benefits and stock worth $118-million. Mr. Harrison will lose the chief executive title on Jan. 31, and be on vacation until then, the company said.

His heir apparent, chief operating office Keith Creel, will assume the top job.

Mr. Harrison, who was due to retire at the end of June and become a consultant to the company at $1-million a year, had asked the board to change his retirement plan so he could “pursue opportunities involving other Class 1 railroads,” CP said in a statement. CP’s board sought legal advice and set up a special committee, which recommended that the company “enter into a separation agreement with Mr. Harrison.”

Mr. Harrison was not on the company’s fourth-quarter analyst conference call held Wednesday evening, and chairman Andrew Reardon told analysts not to ask about the departed chief. Mr. Harrison took charge at CP in 2012 at the behest of U.S. hedge fund Pershing Square, which waged a successful proxy fight with the board for control of the underperforming company, the smaller of Canada’s two big railways. He had previously been the CEO of Canadian National Railway Co., from which he retired in 2009.

As speculation begins over which railway will hire Mr. Harrison, one analyst picked Florida-based CSX Corp. as the most likely destination. Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst with Royal Bank of Canada, said CSX’s chairman and CEO Michael Ward is expected to retire soon. He said Norfolk Southern, another carrier in the eastern United States, is unlikely, given the carrier rebuffed Mr. Harrison’s takeover approach several times. Also unlikely is CN, given Mr. Harrison has already done his work there. That leaves Union Pacific, Warren Buffet’s BNSF or Kansas City Southern, the smallest of the major U.S. railways.

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern said the company does not comment on rumours or speculation. CSX declined to comment.

Mr. Harrison had been credited with turning around CN and a U.S. railway and set about doing the same at CP. At CP, he has parked hundreds of locomotives and rail cars, slashed about 5,500 jobs and improved the company’s efficiencies. On his watch, there have been two strikes by locomotive operators, represented by Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. The share price, meanwhile, tripled. He also led two failed attempts to merge with U.S. rivals, CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp.

The company employs 11,750 people in Canada and the United States, according to recent company reports, down 2,000 from a year earlier.

Mr. Creel, a former U.S. army officer in his late 40s, has worked under Mr. Harrison for more than 20 years, including at CN. Mr. Reardon called it a “textbook mentoring” between the two most talented railroaders in the business. Mr. Creel said he had mixed emotions about about his rise to the top job coming early, but said his team has been in place since the summer. “He’s taught me the business,” Mr. Creel said Wednesday. “This team is prepared for this transition.”

The news of Mr. Harrison’s retirement came as the company posted fourth-quarter results.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell by 3 per cent to $1.64-billion from $1.69-billion and adjusted earnings per share rose 12 per cent to $3.04, the company said. Analysts had been expecting a profit of $3.12 a share (a 15-per-cent rise) and revenue of $1.65-billion.

For both major Canadian railways, the number of carloads hauled on their U.S. and domestic networks fell by almost 5 per cent, led by declines in petroleum (down 16 per cent), non-metallic minerals (down 11 per cent) and coal (down 11 per cent).

