Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians walk past the Hudson's Bay Company store at Queen St. West and Yonge St. in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Pedestrians walk past the Hudson's Bay Company store at Queen St. West and Yonge St. in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

HBC cuts 2016 outlook after sales fall below targets Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The company that owns the Bay, Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue says sales across most of its retail business have fallen below expectations and it’s revising estimates for the 2016 financial year.

Hudson’s Bay Co. says sales at stores that have been open for at least a year in its third quarter fell by 3.6 per cent, after adjusting for currency fluctuation, and by four per cent when including the impact of foreign exchange.

The retail chain says its previous outlook assumed an improvement on comparable sales during the second half of its 2016 financial year but, given that hasn’t happened, HBC is lowering its key financial estimates.

HBC trimmed its estimate for 2016 annual sales to between $14.5-billion and $14.9-billion from its previous outlook issued in September of $14.9-billion to $15.9-billion.

CEO Jerry Storch says the company will continue to invest in its operations, such as its recent $60-million in upgrades at its Toronto distribution centre to speed up delivery of products.

Its full third-quarter report will be released Dec. 5.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Hudson's Bay Co
    $16.56
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated November 10 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog