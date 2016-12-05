Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hudson's Bay Company has announced it will open up to 20 stores in the Netherlands over the next two years. Chairman Richard Baker says the stores will be designed specifically for the Dutch people.

Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported a 28.6 per cent rise in quarterly sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.

The company’s consolidated retail sales increased to $3.30-billion in the quarter ended Oct. 29, from $2.57-billion a year ago.

The retailer reported a net loss of $125-million in the quarter, compared with a net profit of $7-million, a year earlier.

The current quarter included gains of $3-million from the company’s joint ventures compared to $91-million a year ago.

  • Hudson's Bay Co
    $14.54
    -0.35
    (-2.35%)
  • Updated December 5 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

