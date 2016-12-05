Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported a 28.6 per cent rise in quarterly sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.

The company’s consolidated retail sales increased to $3.30-billion in the quarter ended Oct. 29, from $2.57-billion a year ago.

The retailer reported a net loss of $125-million in the quarter, compared with a net profit of $7-million, a year earlier.

The current quarter included gains of $3-million from the company’s joint ventures compared to $91-million a year ago.

