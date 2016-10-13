Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is among the NHL players who use CCM-branded sticks made by ACM. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is among the NHL players who use CCM-branded sticks made by ACM. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Hockey-stick manufacturer ACM ends production run, aims to sell off assets Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Bertrand Marotte

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

One of Canada’s last remaining hockey stick manufacturers has ceased production as it struggles financially and searches for a buyer of its production facility that supplies goalie sticks to the National Hockey League.

Industries ACM Canada Inc. of Drummondville, Que., has been trying – so far unsuccessfully – to find a buyer for its ACM Sport division, said Benoît Fontaine, a partner specializing in insolvency and reorganization at accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Bertrand Marotte on Twitter: @globemontreal

Also on The Globe and Mail

McDavid promotes hockey – and BioSteel – in China (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog