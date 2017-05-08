Home Capital Group Inc. has continued to burn through capital, announcing Monday it has drawn down $1.4-billion of its $2-billion credit line and has suspended its dividend as deposits sink further.

The mortgage lender also announced it has appointed three new directors to its board as part of its governance “renewal process,” and has named director Brenda Eprile as its new board chair. Former chair Kevin Smith will remain on the board as an independent director.

Home Capital still has no rescue deal in place, saying Monday its advisers are continuing to work on a plan to seek lower-cost sustainable funding solutions and “evaluate strategic alternatives to solidify and strengthen its successful mortgage origination platform” as its available credit shrinks rapidly, with only $600-million remaining unused in a credit line that became effective just last Monday.

The company also announced it has suspended its quarterly dividend “to prudently manage liquidity.”

High-interest savings deposit balances at subsidiary Home Trust have shrunk to $192-million from $391-million last Monday. Home Trust’s savings account deposits stood at $2-billion at the end of March, but have faced huge withdrawals since a run on its deposits started two weeks ago.

The company also reported that its online retail subsidiary Oaken Financial has savings account deposits of $167-million, down from $222-million as of Friday, April 28.

GIC deposits totalled $12.64-billion on Friday, down from $12.86-billion on April 28. Most of the GICs held at Home Trust and Oaken cannot be redeemed early, so investors cannot easily move the money.

Home Capital said its liquid assets stood at $1.16-billion as of the end of Friday.

The company has added three new directors to its board of directors, announcing Monday that Claude Lamoureux, Paul Haggis and Sharon Sallows will join effective immediately.

Mr. Lamoureux is former chief executive officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Mr. Haggis is former CEO of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) who also previously headed Alberta Treasury Branches, a financial institution owned by the province of Alberta.

Ms. Sallows has a background in lending and investment “across a wide range of industry group including real estate,” the company said. She has previously held senior roles at the Bank of Montreal and MICC Properties and has served as a partner at private sector merchant banking firm Ryegate Capital and also previously served as a director on the Teachers’ board.

Ms. Eprile, who has been named chair of the board, joined Home Capital as an independent director last year. She is a former executive director and chief accountant at the Ontario Securities Commission and a former partner at accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Report Typo/Error