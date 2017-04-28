Home Capital Group Inc. has seen a further dwindling in on-demand deposits, giving the company less of a financial buffer and raising more concerns about how long Thursday’s multibillion cash infusion will last the company.

In a release on Friday, Home Capital said it had $521-million in high interest savings accounts, compared to approximately $814-million a day earlier – a drawdown of $290-million – or roughly a 36-per-cent drop.

The company said it had total GIC deposits of $12.97-billion as of Apr. 26, – a figure that has remained virtually unchanged since April 25 when the company said it had $12.98-billion.

On Thursday, the beleaguered alternative mortgage lender announced it had received an emergency $2-billion credit line from a syndicate that included Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

Yesterday, Veritas Investment Research analyst Mike Rizvanovic told the Globe and Mail that the infusion would likely give the company a “one– to two-month stopgap.”

The stock had its biggest move up yesterday in more than 20 years.

