Board members at mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. said the troubled company is combing through a range of restructuring options, but will not pursue a rapid sale of its business.

Home Capital’s directors and interim management said Friday on a call with analysts that they would consider a wide-range of potential funding sources and reassess how the business is run. But the company said it will not make any significant transactions in the coming weeks, they said, even as the business is suffering from extensive reputation damage and a run on deposits used to back the company’s mortgage portfolio.

“Asset sales here is not our first priority. You don’t shrink your way to greatness. We’ve got to have enough time to stabilize the right-hand side of the balance sheet here,” said former banker and Home Capital board director Alan Hibben on the call, which often took on a lighthearted tone.

One of Home Capital’s top priorities is a replacement of the onerous $2-billion credit line it took out late last month, which came with a punishing interest rate of 10 per cent and an upfront fee of $100-million. The credit line came from a consortium led by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and is secured against a portfolio of mortgages. Home Capital has used $1.4-billion so far.

Home Capital has said it is planning to sell some loan portfolios to pay down this emergency credit line, but Mr. Hibben also said that the company would favour securing some term financing similar to the deal that competing alternative mortgage lender Equitable Group Inc. secured in early May. Equitable’s own $2-billion financing was backed by the six largest Canadian banks in a bid to shore up funding.

“But as you can imagine, the market is thin for these sorts of things,” Mr. Hibben said. “And so we will be looking at a wider range of alternatives than just a liquidity backstop... Some of those alternatives are going to be contingent upon continuing changes in governance and management, and that’s why I’m very happy that we have enough time to actually be able to execute on those.”

Home Capital also addressed its recent agreement where an “independent third party” intends to buy up to $1.5-billion of its commitments to new mortgages, as well as some existing mortgages and home loans that are up for renewal. That deal will be facilitated by mortgage finance firm MCAP Corp. It’s an agreement that the company said is not ideal and will have an impact on its business, but was a necessary step to keep Home Capital’s ties to the mortgage broker channel.

“Nobody likes the fact that we’re going to have to give our customers away to a third party,” Mr. Hibben said. “But it gives us more than enough time to be able to execute on alternative transactions here.”

Shares of Home Capital slipped by 10 per cent in early trading on Friday to $9.71, but shares have climbed nearly 70 per cent so far this week.

In a release early Friday, Home Capital said high interest savings account (HISA) balances at Home Trust are now at approximately $125-million, versus $128-million on Thursday. About 6 weeks ago, the company had roughly $2-billion in those accounts. The company had liquid assets of roughly $962-million as of Thursday night, versus $1.02-billion one day earlier – a drawdown of 2.8 per cent.

With a file by Christina Pellegrini.

