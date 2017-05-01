As beleaguered Home Capital Group Inc. begins to draw down a loan designed to backstop the mortgage lender’s bleeding deposit base, the onerous terms of the financing will cause the company to miss its financial targets for the year.

The Toronto-based company, which is Canada’s largest alternative mortgage lender with $18-billion in home loans outstanding, was expecting to draw down half of a $2-billion line of credit secured in an attempt to stabilize the bank, as promised last week.

