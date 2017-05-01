Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
As beleaguered Home Capital Group Inc. begins to draw down a loan designed to backstop the mortgage lender’s bleeding deposit base, the onerous terms of the financing will cause the company to miss its financial targets for the year. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
As beleaguered Home Capital Group Inc. begins to draw down a loan designed to backstop the mortgage lender’s bleeding deposit base, the onerous terms of the financing will cause the company to miss its financial targets for the year. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

Home Capital drawing on lifeline loan as depositors flee Add to ...

Subscribers Only

James Bradshaw - BANKING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As beleaguered Home Capital Group Inc. begins to draw down a loan designed to backstop the mortgage lender’s bleeding deposit base, the onerous terms of the financing will cause the company to miss its financial targets for the year.

The Toronto-based company, which is Canada’s largest alternative mortgage lender with $18-billion in home loans outstanding, was expecting to draw down half of a $2-billion line of credit secured in an attempt to stabilize the bank, as promised last week.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Here’s the good news about the housing market right now (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular