Home Capital Group Inc. will have a critical chance to calm investors, customers and the financial community this week amid an outflow of depositors’ money that has raised questions about its viability as an independent company.

The troubled mortgage lender is set to face questions about how much money it still has in deposits and the credit quality of its loan portfolio when it reports first-quarter earnings after the markets close on Thursday and speaks to investors on a conference call scheduled for Friday morning.

