Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 26, 2017. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)
The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters are seen in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on April 26, 2017. (Chris Helgren/REUTERS)

Home Capital faces hard questions after earnings delay Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson and Clare O’Hara

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Home Capital Group Inc. will have a critical chance to calm investors, customers and the financial community this week amid an outflow of depositors’ money that has raised questions about its viability as an independent company.

The troubled mortgage lender is set to face questions about how much money it still has in deposits and the credit quality of its loan portfolio when it reports first-quarter earnings after the markets close on Thursday and speaks to investors on a conference call scheduled for Friday morning.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, Clare O’Hara @oharaclare

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Here’s the good news about the housing market right now (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular