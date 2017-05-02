Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign shows the logos of Home Capital Grou’'s subsidiaries Home Trust and Oaken Financial in front of their headquarters in an office tower in the financial district of Toronto on April 26, 2017. The company announced that it will delay the release of its first-quarter earnings report until May 11. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Troubled lender Home Capital Group Inc. is pushing back its first-quarter earnings disclosure by more than a week.

The alternative mortgage company said Tuesday that it would delay its first-quarter earnings release to May 11 in order for results to be “updated for events that have occurred since the close of the first quarter.”

