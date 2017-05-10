Home Capital Group Inc. says it saw another drawdown on its on-demand deposits over the past 24 hours, giving the company a little less financial flexibility as it continues to grapple with a funding crisis.

In a release on Wednesday, the alternative mortgage lender said its high interest savings account (HISA) balances at Home Trust likely fell to $134-million as of this morning, versus $146-million on Tuesday – a decline of 8 per cent.

Meantime deposits at the company’s retail savings bank Oaken fell to $159-million as of Monday, compared to $165-million on Sunday.

The company’s liquid assets stood at $1.01-billion as of Tuesday night – down modestly from $1.1-billion the day before.

On Tuesday, the company announced a tentative plan to sell up to $1.5-billion in its mortgages to an unnamed third party. Investors greeted the news warmly, driving the stock up almost 30 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Analysts also reacted favourably on Tuesday to the company’s plan to transition its business model to increasingly focus on selling its mortgages as opposed to holding them on the balance sheet.

“With a large number of mortgages coming up for renewal, a near-term risk has been the ability to find these renewals in the face of a shrinking deposit base,” wrote Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Jeff Fenwick in a note to clients on Tuesday.

“This agreement effectively eliminates this risk and enables Home Capital to continue some modest level of origination activity.”

Home Capital said the change will result in a decline in near-term profitability and a shrinking of the firm’s assets.

Late last month, a syndicate led by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) arranged an emergency $2-billion credit line for Home Capital at an initial interest rate of 10 per cent. Home Capital has drawn down $1.4-billion so far. The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday that Toronto-Dominion Bank also participated in the syndicate.

The company is scheduled to report its first quarter results after the market closes on Thursday. Management will host a conference call the next morning. Analysts will listen for any colour the company may provide on loan originations, funding and current profitability.

