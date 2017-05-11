Embattled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has seen another drawdown in its deposit base over the past twenty four hours, as investors wait for an in-depth look into the company’s financial situation.

In a release on Thursday, the company said high interest savings account (HISA) balances at its subsidiary Home Trust now stand at roughly $128-million, versus $134-million on Wednesday – a decline of 4.5 per cent. About 6 weeks ago, the company had roughly $2-billion in those accounts.

Home Capital’s retail savings bank Oaken saw deposits fall slightly to $155-million as of Tuesday, compared to $159-million on Monday.

Canada’s biggest alternative mortgage lender has seen a wild run on the firm’s deposits that intensified after the Ontario Securities Commission brought allegations of faulty disclosure against the company in April. None of the charges have been proven and Home Capital says they are “without merit”.

After the markets close, Home Capital is scheduled to release its first quarter results and management will host a conference call with analysts and institutional investors on Friday morning. Investors will look for details on how the recent drama at the firm has impacted mortgage originations, and watch for any fresh information on funding plans.

On Tuesday, the company announced a tentative plan to sell up to $1.5-billion in mortgages to a third party. Yesterday, the Globe and Mail identified that third party as mortgage finance firm MCAP. Under the deal, MCAP would initially acquire $500-million worth of home-loan commitments, and potentially acquire an additional $1-billion of renewals, new mortgages and existing loans.

Since Home Capital’s entire mortgage book is the region of $18-billion, investors are waiting to see if the company can secure a substantial and long-term funding solution. On Tuesday, the company said it was working “very hard’ to develop additional sources of funding.

Late last month, a syndicate led by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) arranged an emergency $2-billion credit line for Home Capital at an initial interest rate of 10 per cent. Home Capital has drawn down $1.4-billion so far. The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday that Toronto-Dominion Bank also participated in the syndicate.

The company’s liquid assets stood at $1.01-billion as of Wednesday night – virtually unchanged from the day before.

With a file from Andrew Willis

