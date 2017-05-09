Home Capital Group Inc. has found a buyer for Home Trust mortgages, extending a lifeline and opening the door for an outright sale of the embattled alternative lender.

An unidentified purchaser has agreed to take up to $1-billion in qualifying uninsured mortgages, expressing “immediate interest” in commitments and renewals for as much as $500-million.

“This is another step forward in the company’s efforts to restore confidence in our operations,” chair Brenda Eprile said of the company, which is caught up in a regulatory probe and whose deposits have been eroding sharply.

“This purchase arrangement is designed to give us the ability to continue to serve as many customers as possible in the mortgage broker channel, and we are optimistic that there can be opportunities for future growth,” added interim chief executive officer Bonita Then.

