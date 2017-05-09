Home Capital Group says it plans to sell up to $1.5-billion of its mortgages to an unidentified third party – a move that may take some financial pressure off the company, as it continues to navigate through a funding crisis.

The mystery buyer has agreed to buy $1-billion in qualifying uninsured mortgages, expressing “immediate interest” in commitments and renewals for as much as $500-million. The company’s entire book of mortgages is in the region of $18-billion.

Home Capital's stock soared over 19 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In a release early Tuesday, interim chief executive officer Bonita Then called the transaction “another step forward in the company’s efforts to restore confidence,” in its operations.

The rise and fall of Home Capital

Home Capital didn’t announce the price that it will receive for the mortgages, but the transaction may buy the alternative mortgage lender some extra breathing room as it searches for a buyer. The company said it is working “very hard to develop additional sources of funding”.

About two weeks ago, Home Capital signalled it may sell itself, saying it had retained RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. to explore “strategic options.” The move was sparked amid a run on the bank and severe selling pressure in the shares. So far no buyer has stepped up to buy the company outright.

Home Capital also signalled Tuesday that its business model is shifting. The company says it will increasingly focus on selling its mortgages rather than keeping them on its balance sheet.

“We are tightening our lending criteria and reducing some of our broker incentive programs and expect that will result in a decline in our originations and renewals,” Ms. Then said in the release.

Home Capital’s previous strategy was based on the firm’s ability to raise money from mortgages through raising money from investors through high interest savings accounts and GICs. In recent weeks the firm’s on demand deposits have plummeted from roughly $2-billion a month ago to $146-million. The run on deposits was sparked after a funding crisis arose after the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) brought a series of allegations of faulty disclosure against the company and a number of its former executives in April. Home Capital has said the allegations are “without merit” and none have been proven.

Home Capital has seen its GIC balances remain relatively stable in recent weeks, which has been an important offset against the run in the on demand deposits. The company says it plans to pay back a debt instrument worth $325-million that is maturing in a couple of weeks.

The company also revealed in the release that the $2-billion line of credit was led by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and was syndicated to a number of other parties including investment banks Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, as well as private equity and asset management firm Fortress Investment Group. The company has drawn down $1.4-billion so far of the credit that was set up a little less that two weeks ago.

Report Typo/Error