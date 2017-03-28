Shares of Toronto-based Home Capital Group Inc. plunged on Tuesday after the company said a day earlier that it had terminated the employment of chief executive officer Martin Reid, named an interim replacement and started its search for a new leader.

The stock tumbled 7.1 per cent to $25.76 at 12:15 p.m. in Toronto. It has fallen 26 per cent over the past 12 months.

Mr. Reid joined Home Trust Co., the regulated lending subsidiary of Home Capital, as treasurer in 2007. In 2010, he was promoted to the role of president of Home Capital and Home Trust. He took over the reins as CEO when long-time executive Gerald Soloway retired in 2016.

Board member Bonita Then was named interim CEO. In a press release late Monday, the board said “renewed operational discipline, emphasis on risk management and controls, and focus on improving performance” would be the focus for new leadership.

Geoffrey Kwan, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., questioned Home Capital’s “unexpected” decision to dismiss Mr. Reid without having a permanent successor in place. He also said it was “interesting” that neither Mr. Soloway nor former chief financial officer Robert Blowes were not named interim CEO. Both former executives sit on the company’s board.

Marc Charbin, an analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities, questioned whether the board was holding Mr. Reid “solely” accountable for the company’s poor performance in recent years, which has been marked by broker terminations, declining originations, negative operating leverage and missed guidance.

The company also disclosed last month that it had received an enforcement notice from staff at the Ontario Securities Commission related to disclosure in 2014 and 2015 about an investigation into falsified mortgage documents, which prompted Home Capital to suspend 45 mortgage brokers. The company has said that it believes its disclosure satisfied applicable disclosure requirements.

The OSC has also issued enforcement notices to “several current and former officers and directors of the company” related to that disclosure and, in some instances, trades in the company’s shares, Home Capital disclosed in a news release on March 14.

“While a management restructuring of an underperforming company can often be a positive, the large amount of uncertainties surrounding HCG point to continued risks in the near term,” Dylan Steuart, an analyst at Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., said in a research note.

