Home Capital Group Inc. is winning support from rival financial institutions, with mortgage lender MCAP Corp. said to be backstopping up to $1.5-billion in home loans and an arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce becoming its largest shareholder.

Toronto-based Home Capital, Canada’s largest alternative lender, announced Tuesday that an “independent third party” intended to purchase new mortgages and home loans that come up for renewal. Sources familiar with the situation said Wednesday that the buyer is MCAP, one of Canada’s largest mortgage lenders. A spokesperson for Home Capital declined comment and MCAP did not return calls for comment.

