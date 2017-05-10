Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

Home Capital wins support of MCAP, CIBC Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis, Jacqueline Nelson, Niall McGee and Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Home Capital Group Inc. is winning support from rival financial institutions, with mortgage lender MCAP Corp. said to be backstopping up to $1.5-billion in home loans and an arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce becoming its largest shareholder.

Toronto-based Home Capital, Canada’s largest alternative lender, announced Tuesday that an “independent third party” intended to purchase new mortgages and home loans that come up for renewal. Sources familiar with the situation said Wednesday that the buyer is MCAP, one of Canada’s largest mortgage lenders. A spokesperson for Home Capital declined comment and MCAP did not return calls for comment.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, Niall McGee @niallcmcgee

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular