Home Capital Group Inc.’s base of deposits that support its mortgage portfolio are stabilizing as the alternative lender moves to steady and restructure its business.

The Toronto-based company said Monday that its liquid assets had dipped and that high interest savings account (HISA) balances at its subsidiary Home Trust were only down slightly to $125.4-million as of Friday, compared to $125.5-million the day before. Less than two months ago, these accounts held close to $2-billion of customer money.

Total Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) deposits, including those at its retail bank Oaken Financial and those from brokers, also declined to $12.44-billion as of May 12, from $12.52-billion on May 11.

This update follows efforts from directors and interim management on Friday to reassure stakeholders that Home Capital is on the path to finding new sources of funding and fresh leadership. The company is also considering asset sales and possible changes to its business model. Home Capital is in the midst of trying to turn around its struggling business after weeks of extensive reputation damage and a run on its deposits.

The Globe and Mail reported on Saturday that Home Capital came close to not being able to open for business because of the quick depletion of its capital base in late April. A $2-billion emergency line of credit enabled the business to continue operations, but it came with a punishingly high 10-per-cent interest rate. The company is now looking to replace this funding source.

Home Capital’s struggles have drawn attention from government officials and regulators. Over the weekend, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz weighed in, saying the mortgage lender’s troubles were unlikey to spill over to other companies, but expressed concern over the broader housing market.

