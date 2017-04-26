We are rightly proud of Canadian financial institutions’ strength and resilience during the previous decade’s financial crisis. There’s a downside, though: Canadians don’t have a lot of recent experience with lenders who run into trouble.

Thanks, Home Capital Group, for changing all that. The alternative mortgage lender has been doing its best to convince the markets there are no long-term impacts to the Ontario Securities Commission’s decision to charge current and former members of management with misleading investors in 2015.

