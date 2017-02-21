Jerry Chenkin, the first Canadian chief executive officer of Honda Canada Inc., will retire on April 1.

Mr. Chenkin will be replaced by another Canadian, Dave Gardner, who is currently senior vice-president of operations and risk management officer.

Mr. Chenkin was appointed president and chief executive officer of Honda in 2013 and oversaw a 12-per-cent increase in sales of Honda and Acura vehicles between that year and the end of 2016.

He has spent more than 40 years at Honda after joining the accounting department of the company in 1975, when the auto maker was importing motorcycles and the first generation Honda Civic. He emigrated to Canada from London.

“Our achievements are the result of hard work and dedication of the associates at Honda Canada, Honda of Canada Manufacturing and our dealerships across the country,” Mr. Chenkin said in a statement. “I’m proud of what we’ve all achieved together.”

During his tenure as president, the Civic maintained its position as best-selling passenger car in Canada, a title it has captured for 19 straight years. The company’s share of the Canadian vehicle market grew to 9.5 per cent from 9.4 per cent.

In addition, the company invested more than $1.3-billion at its vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing operations in Alliston, Ont.

Mr. Gardner said he looks forward to continuing the work started by Mr. Chenkin.

“We have always held true to our core philosophy – to be a company that Canadians want to exist – and my goal is to ensure we remain on that path,” Mr. Gardner said in a statement.

Mr. Gardner joined Honda Canada in 1989.

