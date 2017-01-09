Honda Motor Co. Ltd. will invest more than $400-million to upgrade its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, backed by grants from the federal and Ontario governments that will bring total spending on the plant to about $500-million.

The Honda plan brings the total of investments committed by vehicle makers in Canada to more than $2-billion in the past four months – a shot in the arm for the industry and an indication that auto makers believe sales in North America will remain robust for the next few years.

