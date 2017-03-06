Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Don Walker, CEO of Magna International Inc. addresses shareholders during the 2013 annual general meeting of the company in Toronto. (Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail)
Don Walker, CEO of Magna International Inc. addresses shareholders during the 2013 annual general meeting of the company in Toronto. (Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail)

How Magna almost snapped up GM-owned auto maker Opel Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It has been almost a century since a homegrown car company existed in this country, but the creation of a Canadian-owned auto maker came tantalizingly close to reality a few years ago.

Magna International Inc. was all set to take over Adam Opel AG, the European manufacturing division of General Motors Co., and, in a vision held by Magna chairman Frank Stronach, eventually assemble vehicles in Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

PSA promises Opel turnaround after takeover (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular