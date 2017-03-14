Hudson’s Bay Co. Is in talks to buy luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, sources say.

The move comes as Neiman Marcus said it was looking at “strategic alternatives” which may include a sale of its business.

Richard Baker, the chairman of HBC and a U.S. real estate mogul, has been interested in acquiring Neiman for a while, a source said on Tuesday.

“He has a history of doing creative and sophisticated transactions that are accretive to HBC,” the source said. ‎“Richard will not overpay for something. He is not going to saddle the company with debt.”

Neiman has roughly $5-billion of debt.

An HBC spokesperson would not comment "on rumors or market speculation," citing company policy.

"Generally speaking, as we have previously stated, we selectively evaluate opportunities to accelerate the company’s strategic growth while maintaining or enhancing its credit profile," said Andrew Blecher, senior vice-president of corporate communications and public relations at HBC.

Report Typo/Error