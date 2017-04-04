Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians walk past the Hudson's Bay Company store at Queen St. West and Yonge St. in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Pedestrians walk past the Hudson's Bay Company store at Queen St. West and Yonge St. in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Hudson’s Bay posts quarterly loss on weak sales Add to ...

Solarina Ho

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian department store retailer Hudson’s Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.

The Lord & Taylor operator posted a net loss of $152-million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28. This compared with a net income of $370-million, or $1.88 per diluted share, a year earlier that also included a $333-million net gain related to the sale of investments in joint ventures.

Quarterly sales rose 2.5 per cent to $4.6-billion, higher than the 4.48 billion analysts had projected according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $116-million, saying it was a necessary step due to recent sales weakness at its Saks outlet chain, OFF 5th, and Gilt, an online shopping and lifestyle website.

HBC, which said the two banners have the potential for long term profitable growth, was working to combine inventory at both operations by the end of the year, refocus on higher-end products, and improve website capabilities.

The company also planned to spend between $450-million and $550-million in net capital investments in fiscal 2017, with priority on projects including growth in Europe and ongoing international renovations. Spending is expected to be about $150-million less than the prior year.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Sears warns it may close shop (Reuters)
 
  • Hudson's Bay Co
    $9.70
    -0.24
    (-2.41%)
  • Updated April 4 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular