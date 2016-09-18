Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
After dropping the category a decade ago, Hudson’s Bay sees new life in the toy market.
After dropping the category a decade ago, Hudson’s Bay sees new life in the toy market.

Hudson’s Bay is back in the toy game Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Hudson’s Bay Co. is taking a page from its past.

Its namesake department-store chain is launching toy departments in about 60 of its 90 outlets this month after having ditched the category almost a decade ago in favour of higher-margin fashions.

But as retailers battle to boost their clothing businesses, they are looking for new ways to nab shoppers. Hudson’s Bay is rolling the dice in the toy aisle to get a lift in a category that has enjoyed a sales bounce in recent years, helped by hot Star Wars toys and higher prices to offset heftier import costs.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

HBC happy with stores it has, CEO open to other real estate opportunity (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog