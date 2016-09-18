Hudson’s Bay Co. is taking a page from its past.

Its namesake department-store chain is launching toy departments in about 60 of its 90 outlets this month after having ditched the category almost a decade ago in favour of higher-margin fashions.

But as retailers battle to boost their clothing businesses, they are looking for new ways to nab shoppers. Hudson’s Bay is rolling the dice in the toy aisle to get a lift in a category that has enjoyed a sales bounce in recent years, helped by hot Star Wars toys and higher prices to offset heftier import costs.

Report Typo/Error