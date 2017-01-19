As Hunter Harrison himself might say, it wouldn’t be his first rodeo: Take charge at an underperforming railway, slash costs, boost profit and watch as his growing following of investors makes money.
Mr. Harrison’s surprise departure as chief executive officer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has set the stage for a fourth attempt at this scenario.Report Typo/Error
Follow @ericatkins2on Twitter:
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$200.11+7.63(+3.96%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$150.31+5.09(+3.51%)
- Updated January 19 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.