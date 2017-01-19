Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Despite a loss of revenue from fewer coal shipments, CSX’s operating metrics rank it among the top North American railways. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)
Despite a loss of revenue from fewer coal shipments, CSX’s operating metrics rank it among the top North American railways. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

Hunter Harrison eyes his next turnaround target Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Atkins - RAILWAY INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As Hunter Harrison himself might say, it wouldn’t be his first rodeo: Take charge at an underperforming railway, slash costs, boost profit and watch as his growing following of investors makes money.

Mr. Harrison’s surprise departure as chief executive officer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has set the stage for a fourth attempt at this scenario.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Atkins on Twitter: @ericatkins2

Also on The Globe and Mail

China turns up the heat on Trump over trade and Taiwan (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular