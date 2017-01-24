The separation agreement Hunter Harrison signed when he quit his chief executive officer post at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. restricts him from taking jobs at CP’s biggest rivals, and breaks down the $118-million worth of stock and benefits he forfeits.

The document CP filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission makes no mention of Florida-based railway CSX Corp., which is the company sources say that activist investor Paul Hilal’s Mantle Ridge wants Mr. Harrison to run.

The 36-month non-compete and non-solicitation agreement says Mr. Harrison, 72, is not allowed to hire any CP employee at the level of manager or higher, excluding chief of staff Mark Wallace. He is also prevented from having any involvement with Canadian National Railway Co., BNSF Railway Co., and Union Pacific Railroad, the three largest carriers in North America and in some regions, CP’s direct competitors for wheat, containers and other freight.

Mr. Harrison’s surprise move to leave CP becomes official at the end of January. He walks away from stock, options, pension and medical benefits worth a total $118-million (Canadian), but receives $4.8-million (U.S.) for a 2014 stock award as well as his 2016 cash bonus, a figure that is not available.

“The executive acknowledges that by reason of his employment the services he renders to the company are of a special or unusual character with a unique value to the company, the loss of which the company believes cannot adequately be compensated by damages in an action at law,” the agreements reads.

Walter Spracklin, an analyst with Royal Bank of Canada, said the document increases his conviction that Mantle Ridge will propose Mr. Harrison for the CEO job at CSX.

The veteran railwayman, 72, has forged a reputation as a shrewd operator who operates lean, efficient carriers with buoyant stock prices. It’s a talent he has demonstrated at CP, Canadian National Railway Co., and Illinois Central.

Mantle Ridge and CSX have declined to comment.

In response to the news of Mr. Harrison’s plans, CSX’s share price has risen by 25 per cent. Investors are gambling Mr. Harrison will be able to win the top job and squeeze efficiencies from what is regarded as a well-run railway, albeit one with weak earnings and a dwindling coal business.

CP named operating chief Keith Creel as CEO. Mr. Creel worked under Mr. Harrison at CN and CP, and was seen as the heir apparent.

Report Typo/Error