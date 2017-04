Hunter Harrison has laid out his plans to reshape CSX Corp., issuing confident declarations about upcoming cost-cutting moves and productivity gains for the Florida-based railway.

Mr. Harrison, who left Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in January to pursue the top job at CSX, said he sees plenty of opportunities to streamline the U.S. railway with the same model he has used at three other carriers: fewer terminals, faster trains, and job cuts.

Report Typo/Error