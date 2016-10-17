International Business Machines Corp. reported its smallest drop in quarterly revenue in more than four years, helped by continued growth in the company’s cloud and analytics businesses.

The company’s revenue marginally fell to $19.23-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $19.28-billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $2.85-billion or $2.98 per share, from $2.95-billion or $3.01.

Under chief executive Ginni Rometty, the company has shifted toward more profitable areas such as cloud services, analytics, and security.

Revenue from those areas, which the company calls “strategic imperatives,” rose 16 per cent to $8-billion in the third quarter.

