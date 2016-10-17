Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FILE - In this July 16, 2013, file photo, an IBM logo is displayed in Berlin, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

FILE - In this July 16, 2013, file photo, an IBM logo is displayed in Berlin, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

IBM posts smallest drop in quarterly revenue in more than 4 years Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

International Business Machines Corp. reported its smallest drop in quarterly revenue in more than four years, helped by continued growth in the company’s cloud and analytics businesses.

The company’s revenue marginally fell to $19.23-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $19.28-billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $2.85-billion or $2.98 per share, from $2.95-billion or $3.01.

Under chief executive Ginni Rometty, the company has shifted toward more profitable areas such as cloud services, analytics, and security.

Revenue from those areas, which the company calls “strategic imperatives,” rose 16 per cent to $8-billion in the third quarter.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog