The Mackenzie unit of IGM Financial Inc. has agreed to pay the equivalent of $468-million to buy a 10-per-cent interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd.

The Winnipeg-based firm says the China AMC deal will diversify its business outside of Canada, where IGM primarily offers mutual fund and wealth management services through Investors Group and Mackenzie Financial.

China AMC had the equivalent of $215.2-billion of investment assets under management as of June 30. By comparison, IGM Financial had about $140-billion of assets under management as of Nov. 30.

Power Corporation of Canada – IGM’s Montreal-based corporate parent – previously acquired a 10-per-cent ownership stake in China AMC in 2011.

IGM says the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017, subject to Chinese regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Report Typo/Error