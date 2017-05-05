Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In bid for PrivateBancorp, CIBC finds an elusive target Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini AND James Bradshaw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

By this time next week, should all go as planned, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce could be in the final stages of sealing a blockbuster deal that would give it a much-needed beachhead the United States.

But first it must persuade a majority of PrivateBancorp Inc.’s shareholders to bless its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover of the Chicago-based lender at a special meeting on May 12. For Canada’s fifth-largest bank by assets, this is proving to be easier said than done.

Report Typo/Error

Follow James Bradshaw on Twitter: @jembradshaw

Also on The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market: What investors should know when it comes to changes to NAFTA (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular