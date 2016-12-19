Hunter Harrison went full time into breeding and training horses after temporarily leaving the railway world in 2003. Now, as the CP Rail CEO nears retirement, his opulent Palm Beach ranch is up for sale.
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison lists his Florida horse ranch for $45-million (U.S.)
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison’s Florida horse ranch.
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison’s Florida horse ranch.
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison’s Florida horse ranch.
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison’s Florida horse ranch.
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison’s Florida horse ranch.
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)
-
CP CEO Hunter Harrison’s Florida horse ranch.
(Florida Sotheby's International Real estate)