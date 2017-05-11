Companies run by families often operate as if they have a genetic right to ensure their DNA infuses the executive ranks forever. Once in a while, their offspring add value. More often than not, they fail to do so, yet the kids stay in power while shareholders pray for miracles.

So it is with Bombardier. The aerospace and train giant – Canada’s premier technology and engineering company – has been a sorry story of mismanagement and value destruction for years, in good part because its gamble on the C Series passenger jet proved reckless. In 2008, Bombardier was a $9 stock. In 2013, it was a $5 stock. Today, the price is a few pennies above $2.

