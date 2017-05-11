Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Bombardier Inc.'s Pierre Beaudoin (R), who will be stepping down from his role as executive chairman and Alain Bellemare, president and chief executive officer, arrive for their annual general meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Bombardier Inc.'s Pierre Beaudoin (R), who will be stepping down from his role as executive chairman and Alain Bellemare, president and chief executive officer, arrive for their annual general meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

In refusing to leave, Bombardier’s Beaudoin misses a chance to do the honourable thing Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Companies run by families often operate as if they have a genetic right to ensure their DNA infuses the executive ranks forever. Once in a while, their offspring add value. More often than not, they fail to do so, yet the kids stay in power while shareholders pray for miracles.

So it is with Bombardier. The aerospace and train giant – Canada’s premier technology and engineering company – has been a sorry story of mismanagement and value destruction for years, in good part because its gamble on the C Series passenger jet proved reckless. In 2008, Bombardier was a $9 stock. In 2013, it was a $5 stock. Today, the price is a few pennies above $2.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 
  • Bombardier Inc
    $2.24
    +0.19
    (+9.02%)
  • Updated May 11 1:17 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular