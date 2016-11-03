Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Potash Corp. supervisor examines potash inside a storage facility near Saskatoon in 2013. (David Stobbe/Reuters)

A Potash Corp. supervisor examines potash inside a storage facility near Saskatoon in 2013.

(David Stobbe/Reuters)

Agrium, Potash investors back merger of fertilizer companies Add to ...

CALGARY/WINNIPEG

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Shareholders of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. overwhelmingly approved an all-stock merger of the fertilizer producers on Thursday.

More than 99 per cent of Potash investors and 98 per cent of Agrium shareholders voted in favor of the deal, the companies said at separate meetings in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Calgary, Alberta, respectively. The deal required two-thirds’ support of votes cast by each company’s investors to proceed.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fertilizers, soaps and batteries: What is potash used for? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog