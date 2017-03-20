Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Husky Energy tower in Calgary, on Feb. 1, 2010. The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Husky Energy tower in Calgary, on Feb. 1, 2010. The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta Energy Regulator responding to Husky oil spill west of Calgary Add to ...

CALGARY — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown.

According to the agency, the incident happened last Thursday, and the company is still working to isolate the oil, which leaked into the Coxhill Creek stream west of Alberta’s largest city of Calgary. There has been no impact to wildlife, according to the regulator.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Husky Energy Inc
    $15.45
    -0.14
    (-0.90%)
  • Updated March 20 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular