Alberta’s Fort McKay First Nation will be going to the bond market later this year, looking to raise the $350-million it needs to buy a 34-per-cent stake in Suncor Energy Inc.’s East Tank Farm, a key processing facility for the company’s Fort Hills oil sands mine.
The tank farm investment – which should yield utility-like rates of return – is just one of several ventures Fort McKay First Nation (FMFN) is pursuing as it partners with energy companies to expand its business interests.
