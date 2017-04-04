Alberta’s largest power utilities had their creditworthiness downgraded Monday, as major institutional investors warned that corporations face increasing scrutiny over risks related to climate change.
DBRS Ltd. cut its ratings on the debt of Calgary-based TransAlta Corp. and Edmonton's Capital Power Corp., citing the Alberta government's plan to force the utilities to shut down coal-fired power plants and restructure the electricity market in the province.
