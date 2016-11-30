Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will travel to British Columbia as early as next week to try to sell opponents of the Trans Mountain expansion on her province’s climate change plan.

Ms. Notley announced the planned goodwill visit while acknowledging opposition to Kinder Morgan Inc.’s $6.8-billion expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday. But she also said construction on the project – which would triple crude capacity on the line from Alberta to B.C.’s Lower Mainland – could begin within the next year.

Speaking to reporters via conference call Wednesday morning, the Alberta NDP premier said the process to approve the pipeline expansion has been sufficiently robust enough for her to have confidence the project will go ahead, despite a promise of protests and legal challenges. “We will get this project built.”

Ms. Notley said Ottawa’s approval is directly linked to Alberta’s plans to its increasing carbon tax, its cap on oil sands emissions growth and its phase-out of coal-fired power by 2030. She said she intends to make the case for the ambitious climate change plan to the province’s neighbours in British Columbia.

“It’s really important for me to be able to go out there and say to those people who link the pipeline to the issue of climate change and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions that in fact our climate change leadership plan has very effectively de-linked those issues,” the Alberta premier said.

Ms. Notley argues the pipeline expansion will give Alberta crude producers access to new markets in Asia, and could potentially increase the price their receive for their product. But it will not result in an increase in production from the oil sands.

“The Kinder Morgan pipeline – what it does is it increases safety, and it increases the return for Albertans and frankly all Canadians. But it doesn’t increase the volumes.”

Ms. Notley said Ottawa’s approval of the Kinder Morgan expansion reflects a balance between the country’s current economic stability and making progress towards a renewable energy future.

In terms of environmental progress, she said “we can’t do it by throwing people to the curb and embracing a jobless transition. That doesn’t work.”

On the issue of British Columbia’s five conditions for any oil pipeline approval, Ms. Notley there is progress and B.C. is still completing its own environmental review of the Kinder Morgan expansion project. “There’s a path to resolution there but I think we have to let the B.C. government work their way through that.”

Reporters asked Ms. Notley why the federal government’s approval of the Kinder Morgan expansion is any different from Enbridge Inc.’s Northern Gateway project – which was given federal permit in 2014 but faced ardent environmental and First Nations opposition. Mr. Trudeau delivered a decisive no on long-stalled Northern Gateway project during his announcement on Tuesday, saying the pipeline would result in oil tankers moving through the sensitive ecosystem of the Douglas Channel and is not in the public interest.

Ms. Notley insisted the two proposed projects are very different from one another.

“The environmental concerns around Northern Gateway are profoundly different than the environmental concerns around Kinder Morgan,” she said.

“I believe on Kinder Morgan there is a strong evidence-based, science-based, pragmatic-based, environmental-based case to be made for its success.”

