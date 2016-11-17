Alberta and Saskatchewan are the new frontier for Canada’s renewable energy industry, as the epicentre of green-power development shifts west.

Until now, the largest concentration of renewable-energy development has been in Ontario, where the controversial green-energy policies of the Liberal provincial government effectively subsidized new wind and solar projects. But in the face of political pressure over electricity prices, and a glut of power production, the province is cutting back. In September, it killed off a promised round of procurement of new green electricity, deeply disappointing those in the industry who were hoping to bid on the projects.

