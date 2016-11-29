Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Alberta was the first province to regulate greenhouse gas emissions in 2003 and instituted the first carbon tax in 2007. (AMBER BRACKEN for The Globe and Mail)
Alberta to phase in $50-per-tonne carbon tax Add to ...

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Alberta has committed to phase in a $50-per-tonne carbon tax after the federal government approved a major pipeline proposal to Canada’s Pacific coast.

The Trudeau government on Tuesday approved Kinder Morgan Canada Inc.’s $6.8-billion Trans Mountain pipeline, which would nearly triple capacity on an existing line from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. to about 900,000 barrels per day.

In a statement, Premier Rachel Notley said the province would phase in the levy on carbon emissions in line with federal plan to tax emissions at $50 per tonne by 2022.

Ms. Notley had previously withheld support for the federal initiative pending approval of a pipeline to export growing oil sands production to overseas markets. A provincial tax of $20 per tonne on carbon emissions is set to take effect next year. That was set to rise to $30 by 2018.

