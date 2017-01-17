AltaGas Ltd. is gearing up for its $500-million propane export project, hoping to breathe new life into a northern B.C. port that has been hurt by sluggish coal shipments over the past three years.

AltaGas will begin construction on Ridley Island in the Port of Prince Rupert within weeks, said Dan Woznow, vice-president of energy exports at the infrastructure firm.

