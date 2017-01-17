Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

AltaGas hopes propane export terminal will renew B.C. port Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

AltaGas Ltd. is gearing up for its $500-million propane export project, hoping to breathe new life into a northern B.C. port that has been hurt by sluggish coal shipments over the past three years.

AltaGas will begin construction on Ridley Island in the Port of Prince Rupert within weeks, said Dan Woznow, vice-president of energy exports at the infrastructure firm.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brent Jang on Twitter: @brentcjang

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular