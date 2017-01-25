Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would jointly build a natural gas processing plant and a natural gas liquids separation train with a privately held producer in the Montney shale play in western Canada. (iStockphoto / Getty Images)
Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would jointly build a natural gas processing plant and a natural gas liquids separation train with a privately held producer in the Montney shale play in western Canada. (iStockphoto / Getty Images)

AltaGas to buy WGL Holdings for $4.5-billion in major U.S. push Add to ...

Jeffrey Jones

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

AltaGas Ltd. said on Wednesday it is buying utility company WGL Holdings Inc. for about $4.5-billion (U.S.) in cash in a major expansion of its U.S. business.

Calgary-based AltaGas said it is offering $88.25 per WGL share, representing a 11.8 per cent premium over its closing price on Tuesday.

WGL owns Washington Gas Light Co., a gas utility in Washington D.C., as well as a gas gathering and processing business in the Marcellus region of the U.S. Northeast and a power and gas marketing unit.

Under the deal, AltaGas will also assume about $2.4-billion (Canadian) in debt.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular