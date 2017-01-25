AltaGas Ltd. said on Wednesday it is buying utility company WGL Holdings Inc. for about $4.5-billion (U.S.) in cash in a major expansion of its U.S. business.

Calgary-based AltaGas said it is offering $88.25 per WGL share, representing a 11.8 per cent premium over its closing price on Tuesday.

WGL owns Washington Gas Light Co., a gas utility in Washington D.C., as well as a gas gathering and processing business in the Marcellus region of the U.S. Northeast and a power and gas marketing unit.

Under the deal, AltaGas will also assume about $2.4-billion (Canadian) in debt.

